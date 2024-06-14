2,069 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,784,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LCI Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LCII opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

