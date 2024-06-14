2,248 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Datadog by 2,148.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Datadog by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 373.56, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $355,959.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 199,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,690,103.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,553 shares of company stock valued at $80,060,728. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

