227,835 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.