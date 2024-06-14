24,779 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.83 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

