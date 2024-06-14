255,977 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,708,000. Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $343.93. The company had a trading volume of 684,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,530. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.49. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

