27,434 Shares in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

