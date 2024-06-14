295 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 585,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,179,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.47.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

