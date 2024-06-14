2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU opened at $0.23 on Thursday. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

