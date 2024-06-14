2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.03. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 428,418 shares.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
