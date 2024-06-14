3,286 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Clarity Asset Management Inc.

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. 3M accounts for approximately 0.3% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

