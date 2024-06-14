379,228 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 379,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,032,000. PACCAR accounts for approximately 24.1% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $76.88 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

