3,873 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Snap-on accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $268.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.