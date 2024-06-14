40,022 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,108,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 513,134 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,119,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 715,357 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

FIS opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.