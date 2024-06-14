418,643 Shares in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 418,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. 99 Acquisition Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 4.01% of 99 Acquisition Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNAG. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NNAG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

