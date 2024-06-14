4,876 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,673. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

