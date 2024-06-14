5,012 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Bought by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $462,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:NJAN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

