50,422 Shares in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Acquired by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 195,304 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,950,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.23.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

