51,751 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. H&R Block accounts for about 1.6% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 77,952 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.5 %

HRB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

