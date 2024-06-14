5,216 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Hershey makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.48. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

