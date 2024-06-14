53,535 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

