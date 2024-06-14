6,019 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Texas Roadhouse makes up about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 16,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 201,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.77.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.