702 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $423.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.88.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.