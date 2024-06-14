702 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NOC opened at $423.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.88.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
