96,283 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,711,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

CHKP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

