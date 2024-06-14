99,838 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,582,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,275. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.91 and its 200-day moving average is $449.93.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

