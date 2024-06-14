AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in May

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Science Price Performance
OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. AB Science has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.84.
AB Science Company Profile
