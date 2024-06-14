AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in May

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. AB Science has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.84.

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

