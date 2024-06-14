Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

