Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.8 %

ANF stock opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.