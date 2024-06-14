abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

ABDN stock opened at GBX 143.55 ($1.83) on Thursday. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28.

In other abrdn news, insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total value of £42,218.22 ($53,760.63). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

