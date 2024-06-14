Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CAO Sells $36,694.66 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Colin Mchugh sold 424 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $3,086.72.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Colin Mchugh sold 443 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $4,243.94.

Accolade stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,154. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Accolade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $2,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

