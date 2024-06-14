Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) EVP Richard Eskew Sells 3,229 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Eskew sold 3,229 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $21,375.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,924.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Eskew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard Eskew sold 462 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $3,363.36.

Accolade Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,154. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. Accolade’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

