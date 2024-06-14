ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Trading 3% Higher

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.32). 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

Get ActiveOps alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ActiveOps

ActiveOps Price Performance

About ActiveOps

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.76.

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.