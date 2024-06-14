ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Trading 3% Higher

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.32). 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ActiveOps
ActiveOps Price Performance
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ActiveOps
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.