ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 276,900 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $558,025.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $598,000.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,236 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in ACV Auctions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after purchasing an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after buying an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

