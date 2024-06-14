Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $65.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.54. 7,128,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.85. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

