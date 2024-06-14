Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.000-18.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 billion-$21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.0 billion. Adobe also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.00-18.20 EPS.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $602.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

