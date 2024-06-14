Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33-5.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $602.10.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $458.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

