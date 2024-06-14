Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

