Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague Acquires 5,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,712. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.78.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
