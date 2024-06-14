AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DWSH stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 8.69% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

