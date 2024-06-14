Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Update

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:GMFIW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Aetherium Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile
