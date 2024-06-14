AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

AFC Gamma has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFC Gamma stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

