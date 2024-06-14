Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.