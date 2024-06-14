Agree Realty Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:ADC)

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp analyst U. Rana forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

ADC stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

