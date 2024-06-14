Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli Buys 1,400 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,395.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 271,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,409. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.58. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AC shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.