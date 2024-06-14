Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli Buys 1,400 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gilda Romanelli purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,395.00.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Shares of AC traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 271,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,409. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.58. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AC
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.