Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $143.90 and last traded at $144.71. Approximately 514,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,412,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.32.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,622 shares of company stock worth $52,725,775. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.