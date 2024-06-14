Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $64,093.84 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 24,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,348. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

