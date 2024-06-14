Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Patrick Lamy Sells 569 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $12,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,714. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $56.66.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

