Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 9,050.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 95.74%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

See Also

