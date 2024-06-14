Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 9,050.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKZOY
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 95.74%.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.