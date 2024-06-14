Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 184.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

