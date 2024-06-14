Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.