Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 16,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Alfa Laval Corporate last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

