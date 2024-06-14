Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 16,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

